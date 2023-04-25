'This will be a game changer': Omaha streetcar could expand into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Streetcar Authority is on board with looking beyond state boundaries.

They unanimously agreed to keep Council Bluffs in the loop on Monday.

The plan is to share information across the river because someday a street car route might cross into Iowa.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh came to the meeting to stress the importance of the move.

“As many of you, I believe this will be a game changer for the Omaha community and we hope that it will too be a game changer for Council Bluffs,” said Walsh.

Real estate developer Jay Noddle is the president of the Omaha Streetcar Authority.

He said at the meeting that the streetcar isn't for any one community but to help the whole region.

