Thomas Burns announces run for Bellevue mayor

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A Bellevue city councilman is throwing his name in the hat to become the city's next mayor.

Thomas Burns announced he's running in next year's mayoral election.

The 27-year-old will run against incumbent mayor Rusty Hike in 2022.

Burns said his vision is to reduce crime, create a plan to improve parks and look for private and public partnerships for libraries.

Burns says he's used to defying the odds. He defeated the incumbent president of the city council in 2016 at the age of 22.

He was re-elected without opposition in 2020.

