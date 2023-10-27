Thomas Jefferson High in Council Bluffs holds wellness day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — We've heard it time and again teens are stressed. Students at Thomas Jefferson High in Council Bluffs got a lesson in resilience Friday.

It came from renowned athlete Charles Clark, a 3-time national winner in track and field. His time as an athlete almost ended after a muscle in his leg tore. Clark shared his emotional journey getting back to health and it resonated with many students.

“As time goes on, life gets more and more complicated and so it’s important kids have these opportunities to learn these different things,” said student, Brandon Bowen.

Teens could choose from two dozen sessions to attend. They focused on topics like leadership, mindful eating, exercise, and social media.

It's the first time the school has done something like this.

