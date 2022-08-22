Those affected by colon cancer share their stories at Sunday's Boxer 500 5K walk/run

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday morning just outside Werner park for the boxer 500 5K Walk/Run.

The annual event raises awareness of colon cancer as well as funding for disease research.

Many taking part in the walk/run shared their own stories about what impact colon cancer has had on them.

"I was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer,"said Tracey Culliver, colon cancer survivor. "I went straight in to chemo and radiation treatment."

Culliver was diagnosed at 38 years old. The single mom of two says it was hard on her and her boys, she’s thankful to be a survivor

"Because of my faith, my family and my hope I'm still here," She said.

Jordan Sikes tells a different story, he and his family run for Sikes’ sister Jessica who lost her battle with colon cancer at 31.

"It's been good just to remember and share some memories together as a family and to reflect kind of what we remember my sister Jessica by," Sikes said.

The personal stories were wide ranging, but the overall message from the medical community wasn’t. Doctors stress the importance of getting colonoscopies and taking other preventative actions.

"We know that we can prevent most colon cancer if people get screened as they should be," Dr. Alan Thorson Great Plains Task Force board advisor said.

Sikes spoke of the positives of the colon cancer community coming together each year,

"Being together and being able to bond together during this time as really beneficial to all of us," He said.

Everyone in the 5k was hopeful that more awareness leads to more lives saved in a challenge much bigger than a run.

"Get to the finish line," Culliver said. "Cause that’s what it’s all about.

Sunday’s event raised over $40,000 toward colon cancer research, the funding will stay local to the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.

