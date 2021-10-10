Those in need receive free access to eye care

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — More community members can see clearly now thanks to one local company.

On Saturday, Midwest Eye Care provided care and glasses to those in need.

They worked with shelters like Open Door Mission, Sienna Francis House and the Salvation Army to check prescriptions for about 100 people.

Organizers said they're happy to give their resources to those who otherwise don't have access to this care.

"Glasses are expensive, access to care is limited and there's nothing like walking around and you can't see where you're going. So some of the people I've seen can't see but 6 inches in front of their face and now we can give them glasses to see the world and interact with others, have confidence, get a job all kinds of things," said Mindy Dickinson, an optometrist with Midwest Eye Care.

Midwest Eye Care hopes to make this an annual event.

