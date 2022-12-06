Watch Now
Thousands expected to visit UNMC Ice Rink this season

The rink is open from now until Feb. 5
The UNMC Ice Rink opened for the season this past Saturday. "It’s just kinda nice to have a rink out in Omaha now," Brennan Ricks, University of Nebraska-Omaha student said. Ricks said he comes to the rink for stress relief, especially as students prepare for final exams. "It’s a nice day and just to kinda de-stress from a 'dead week' that’s approaching," he said.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The UNMC Ice Rink opened for the season this past Saturday.

"It’s just kinda nice to have a rink out in Omaha now," Brennan Ricks, University of Nebraska-Omaha student said.

Ricks said he comes to the rink for stress relief, especially as students prepare for final exams.

"It’s a nice day and just to kinda de-stress from a 'dead week' that’s approaching," he said.

Ricks' friend Kaleb Holm said it's just a great way to kill some time.

"It’s a lot of fun," Holm said. "We get to do what we love."

No matter what the reason, many will be taking to the ice at UNMC this season.

The ice rink is now open, operations manager John Keenan said there’s fun for everyone.

"It’s been open since 2009, and we get probably between five to 7,000 people a year coming through," Keenan said. "We’re excited to provide that opportunity for the university community and the wider community."

On its opening weekend, Keenan said the rink saw about 400 people. He hopes the momentum keeps them gliding through the rest of the season.

