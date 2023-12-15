Thousands of donated books given to kids and families in need

OMAHA< NEB. (KMTV) — At Open Door Mission, thousands of children’s books are being given out all to spread the love of reading to families facing hard times.

The books were donated by the Midwest International Trades Association, families were able to pick up to 3 books each.

CEO Candice Gregory said giving more children access to books is one of the best ways to combat poverty.

“We know that education is the ticket out of poverty, and we are so ingrained in instilling in our guests and the community the love of reading and the love of learning," Gregory said. "This just supports one of our core values here at the Open Door Mission.”

The giveaway is part of Open Door Mission’s “Toy N’ Joy” program where families can pick up the books along with other gifts for kids. Toy N Joy is held Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

