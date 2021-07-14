Thousands of gallons of sewage likely expelled into Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha’s Parks Department, a trail that runs across Zorinsky Lake under the 168th Street bridge will be closed until Tuesday, July 20 for “emergency work on a sewer line.”

The department said, “Trail users east of the bridge can use the trail and walkway on the east side of 168th Street to loop around the lake. Trail users on the west side of 168th Street will be unable to loop around the west side of the lake during the repair work.”

The repair comes after a leak was discovered Tuesday afternoon by Omaha’s Public Works Department.

The department said an estimated 7,500-29,000 gallons of untreated wastewater made its way into the lake with about 5-20 gallons leaking per minute.

The leak was contained entirely just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

At this time, the public works department said the lake is still open for recreation activities:

Normal permitted activities at Zorinsky Lake including boating, kayaking, etc. are not impacted from this incident. Personal discretion during recreational use of the lake in this location is encouraged as a precautionary measure until water quality tests results are received. It is recommended to avoid allowing pets in the water at this location.



This advisory will remain in effect until water quality test results are confirmed.

