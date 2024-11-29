Thousands of runners attended the 8th annual Turkey Trot in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Michael Bope and Ann Wilson came dressed for the warmth at 8 a.m. for their first 5K Turkey Trot. They say it was nice to have family cheer them on.

"It's my first race. It's big for them, and it's a big deal for me," said Bope.

Bope and Wilson got to enjoy a post-race treat before their big Thanksgiving meal.

"I heard they have donuts," said Bope.

"Donuts," said Wilson.

"I guess that's more food," said Bope.

For Don Rashid, this run is personal.

"I can't think of a better time to run than on Thanksgiving," said Rashid.

It's Rashid's first Turkey Trot after dealing with health issues, including diabetes. He said he's especially thankful he was able to run the 5K with his closest friends.

"I had a difficult health history. I'm very healthy today, so it's a gratitude moment."

Gratitude was seen at all times during the race, especially with my fellow neighborhood reporters who took part.

"It was cool to see everyone out there with their families. Like kids, older people. Everybody together on Thanksgiving," said neighborhood reporter Molly Hudson.

"It was fun to get a solid workout in before eating your body weight in food," said neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree.

It goes beyond each stride for these runners. They said it's about building health, wellness, and, most importantly, relationships. Proceeds will help Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

