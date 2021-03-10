Thousands without power as powerful winds pummel the area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As of 1:50 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) said about 3,730 customers were without power.

The outages at this time are primarily in Douglas County but Cass, Saunders and others are having issues.

Crews are currently diagnosing and repairing issues, OPPD said.

You can find an outage map at https://stormandoutage.com/ and the latest information at https://stormandoutage.com/2021/03/10/windy-conditions/ .

