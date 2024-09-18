Three children charged as adults moved over to district court for trial

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The three children charged as adults for the murder of an Omaha Uber charged had their preliminary hearing, Tuesday.

Two of the children waived their preliminary hearing. An Omaha Police Department homicide detective testified about what happened on August 13.

Siblings, Trenton Titsworth-Hunt, 17, Dasean Titsworth-Hunt, 16, and a third boy, Joseph Keyes, 14, all appeared in court, charged as adults. They are three of six charged in the homicide -- including two boys just 11 and 13 years old.

"From what happened, it was pretty chaotic. It was almost kind of like a day-long event, honestly," said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

OPD homicide detective Chad Frodyma testified the group of six robbed and attempted to carjack two people at a west Omaha gas station late August 13. He said it was caught on dash cam video.

Just an hour later, Frodyma said another source captured audio and video of the same group allegedly carjacking and fatally shooting 64-year-old Mursal Jama outside his northwest Omaha home.

"You can hear at least one of the juveniles yelling something out. You can hear distinguishing gunshot sounds," said Frodyma.

How did they get that gun? Detectives said earlier that morning some in the group broke into a gun shop in Nebraska City and stole nine guns.

Frodyma said the group went back to Nebraska City after shooting Jama and stealing his car, eventually leading authorities on a chase through multiple counties before they were arrested.

Frodyma said police used cell phone GPS data to place the suspects at the scene of the shooting when it happened.

"It's a group that acted in concert," said Kleine. "They all have responsibility for what happened here."

Kleine has not said which child fired the shot that killed Jama.

