Three dead in plane crash in Platte River south of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Three people are dead after a plane crashed in the Platte River Friday night south of Fremont, Dodge County deputies say.

Authorities say a witness reported the crash around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Multiple agencies, including Dodge County Sheriffs, Fremont Police, ABLE-1 and more, responded.

Deputies say the FAA and NTSB will investigate.

