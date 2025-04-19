Watch Now
Three dead in plane crash in Platte River south of Fremont

Dodge County deputies say a call came in around 8:15 p.m. Friday, April 18 from a witness who saw the crash.
Authorities block Ridgeland Ave. in Fremont as authorities investigate a plane crash on Friday, April 18, 2025.
FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Three people are dead after a plane crashed in the Platte River Friday night south of Fremont, Dodge County deputies say.

Authorities say a witness reported the crash around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Multiple agencies, including Dodge County Sheriffs, Fremont Police, ABLE-1 and more, responded.

Deputies say the FAA and NTSB will investigate.

We will keep you updated with the latest information as we receive it.

