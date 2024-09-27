Three dead, three hospitalized following overnight crash in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police:

"The Omaha Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a two car crash that killed three people Friday morning, and sent three others to the hospital. Officers were called to S 10th and Douglas Streets shortly before 1:30 a.m. where they found two cars, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and a 2017 Subaru Outback, on fire.

Crash investigators were able to determine the driver of the Jeep, identified as Rachel Bickerstaff, 33, was driving east on Douglas St when she struck the Subaru from behind pushing both cars to the east. The man driving the Subaru had just completed a left turn onto Douglas St from southbound S 10th St. The Subaru struck a light pole. The Jeep struck a tree and then rolled. Both cars caught fire and were engulfed in flames.

Ms. Bickerstaff, front seat passenger Eriviel Partida, 38 (man), and a child from the Jeep were taken to Nebraska Medicine for initial treatment. They have since been taken out of state to a specialized burn unit at another hospital. Two children were found dead inside the Jeep.

The driver and lone occupant of the Subaru was also found dead at the scene.

Due to the process of positively identifying the occupants of the two cars and next of kin notifications, no others involved will be identified at this time.

Crash investigators are consulting with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office on pending charges for Ms. Bickerstaff. Speed and alcohol are factors being investigated in this incident."

3 News Now has obtained court documents which show Bickerstaff has a prior DUI and reckless driving conviction.

