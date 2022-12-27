Three injured in early Tuesday house fire in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after injuries sustained in a house fire in South Omaha, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

The fire began shortly before 5:30 a.m. near 23rd and S St.

One person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries while two others required CPR.

Those hospitalized include an adult man, an adult woman and a female child.

This is a developing story.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.