Three injured in early Tuesday house fire in South Omaha

Posted at 8:10 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 09:54:06-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three people were hospitalized Tuesday morning after injuries sustained in a house fire in South Omaha, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

The fire began shortly before 5:30 a.m. near 23rd and S St.

One person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries while two others required CPR.

Those hospitalized include an adult man, an adult woman and a female child.

This is a developing story.

