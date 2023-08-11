Three inmates face charges in relation to death of a Sarpy County inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, three inmates have been charged in connection with an inmate’s death at the Sarpy County Correctional Center.

Here's what we know from authorities:

On August 10, Sarpy County Sheriff Deputies and Papillion Fire Department personnel responded to the Sarpy County Jail for a rescue call.

At 9:48 p.m., Sarpy County Corrections Officers found an inmate unresponsive in his cell and started CPR.

Papillion Fire Department attempted further life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The victim was identified as 43-year-old Huan Pham. Pham was being held on a DUI warrant from another agency.

The Sarpy County Force Investigation Team, Sarpy County Investigators, and Douglas County Crime Lab responded to the scene to conduct an in-custody death investigation.

An inmate identified as 21-year-old Dreshawn A. Stewart has been charged with second-degree murder. Twenty-one-year-old Diego Vasquez and 31-year-old Derek Kern, each have been charged with tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.

The defendants were incarcerated at the Sarpy County Correctional Center for charges previously incurred.



Stewart was incarcerated for assault by strangulation or suffocation.

Vasquez was incarcerated on charges of robbery and use of firearm to commit a felony

Kern was incarcerated for assault by strangulation or suffocation and committing child abuse intentional/no injury charges.

An investigation into this matter is ongoing, and additional details are not available at this time.

