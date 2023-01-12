Three juveniles arrested after Omaha-area school threats circulate online

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has arrested three juveniles for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after a post regarding Omaha-area school threats circulated online.

On Wednesday, the police department said they were "aware of a circulating Omaha area school threat that appears to originally have been posted to Instagram referencing January 25."

Detectives worked with area law enforcement, school districts and community partners to investigate and found that the threat wasn't credible.

Detectives continue to follow up on all leads related to the investigation.

Omaha police ask the public to contact their Felony Assault Unit at 402-444-4600 immediately if there are any specific, first-hand witness accounts or if any new threatening social media posts are seen.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.