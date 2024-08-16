Three juveniles charged as adults in Northwest Omaha homicide held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Joseph Keyes, 14, Trenton Titsworth-Hunt, 17, Talan Wilson,16, appeared before a judge for the first time, Friday. All three are facing multiple charges as adults. The judge decided to hold them without bond after listening to the charges and initial evidence.

Prosecutors said the three were part of a group of six juveniles ranging in age from 17 to just 11 that were on a nighttime crime spree that included shooting and killing 64-year-old Mursal Jama outside his home in northwest Omaha and stealing his car.

Omaha Police Officers Association President Patrick Dempsey said Jama leaves behind a large family.

"I think the kids are waking up and realizing they don't have a father in the home," said Dempsey.

The veteran cop is asking the question on many people's mind.

"How long is it going to be before we address this core issue of these violent juveniles in our communities before it happens to someone you know and love," he said.

Prosecutors told the court that Wilson has been on probation since February for attempted theft and obstruction.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told KMTV that several of the boys have prior juvenile court history, and that, along with the seriousness of this crime, is why he chose to charge the older teens as adults.

Dempsey said addressing the issue of juvenile violence is critical.

"The community needs to rally behind the fact that we need a place to put these young juveniles, to get them the therapy and resources they need to stop this circle of violence," he said.

Kleine said it's possible that one more person may face charges in this case.

All three are back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.

