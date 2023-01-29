Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.

Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.

The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.

