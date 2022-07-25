FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Fremont police tell 3 News Now they're hearing from people concerned intimate photos and videos are being posted on pornographic websites without their consent.

Back in March, Lexie got a message from an unknown source.

"Back in March, my friend basically snapchatted or texted me (that) she had some messages from this guy who had added her on Snapchat and was saying, send me pictures of Lexie and I delete all or I'm going to forward all of your nudes to your contacts," Lexie said.

Lexie claims this person got a hold of a photo of her shirtless.

"I got a message basically from somebody saying your nudes are posted and here's a link to them. So I went ahead and opened up the link and I scrolled through these pages of different girls. Their full names were listed. I knew some of them," Lexie said.

Ashlyn is another one of these women claiming there are a dozen explicit photos of her being sent to family members.

"He would hack people's Facebook accounts or Instagram accounts, or make fake accounts and message me and harass me, blackmail me, degrade me, stuff like that. Send it to other people, all over my friend's lists, my contacts, and they'd be like, you know this is going on. This has been daily for months," Ashlyn said.

Cameron had a similar experience. Claiming a person hacked and harassed her contacts, circulating explicit photos of her on a porn site.

"This person messaged my grandfather and said that he had his granddaughter's porn. My grandpa never answered obviously. He had no idea what it was. He also messaged my mother saying 'If you don't send a full body pic of you, I'm going to ruin your kid's life,'" Cameron said.

All women say they've contacted the police. In Nebraska, posting personal photos to porn sites without consent violates the law leading to a Class I misdemeanor. Ultimately, what they want is for the person to be held accountable. They fear the worst for themselves and for others.

"Something like this can easily ruin someone's life. I'm really concerned that some of these girls might not be able to take the pressure of this," Lexie said.

"I should feel safe. I should be able to choose to be able to do what I want with my body," Ashlyn said.

Currently, Fremont police say it has one known victim and victims should report cases to their own jurisdiction and not their agency. One woman told us the FBI is handling the case but the FBI did not confirm or deny the investigation.

