Three people hospitalized after Saturday morning apartment fire

Posted at 1:21 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 14:21:35-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fire at an apartment complex sent three to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday, according to the Omaha Fire Department (OFD).

Crews were dispatched to 5410 S 29th Ave. where a working fire was declared at 6:45 a.m.

The fire was extinguished quickly and was declared under control at 7:01 a.m.

The fire department says two juveniles and an adult were found in the apartment and rescued by fire crews. All victims were taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.

No injuries to fire crews were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

