Three people injured in 2 Friday night shootings, police investigating

Libby Kamrowski
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 10, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating two shootings that occurred in the late hours of Friday night in which three women were injured.

Here's what we know from police:

At 11:24 p.m., police were called to the QuikTrip at 4404 N 72nd St for a shooting.

When police arrived, they spoke with 19-year-old Nykia French, 20-year-old Nyamar Chuol and 20-year-old Jazmier Holmes. They stated someone shot at the car they were riding in, near 60th & Ames Avenue.

French and Choul were both hit by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment. Holmes was struck by broken glass and declined treatment.

At 11:30 p.m., police were made aware of a second shooting. Officers contacted a 40-year-old woman who said she had been struck in the hands by gunfire while she was seated in a vehicle.

She was also transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation showed the shootings happened in the area of North 60th Ave & Camden Ave where casings and broken glass were located.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for an enhanced reward of up to $10,000.

