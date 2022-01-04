Three Rivers Public Health Department records 15 new deaths, two omicron cases

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Three Rivers Public Health Department announced 15 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, which brings the total to 180 deaths recorded by the department. 3 News Now reached out to the health department to clarify during what time period the 15 deaths were recorded. This story will be updated if we receive more specific information.

In addition to the new deaths, two cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed. There have been 415 COVID cases recorded in the last seven-day period, bringing the average daily case rate per 100,000 population to 75.17.

Data on the Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard reflects that the 30-39 age group has the greatest number of positive cases.

"3RPHD reminds individuals that vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 remains the most important step that individuals can take for their own health and the health of their community," urged the Three Rivers Public Health Department in its press release. "Vaccinated and boosted individuals who do get the virus are best equipped to avoid the worst outcomes, including severe illness, hospitalization, and death."

The vaccination rate for the eligible population, considered to be 5 years of age and older, is at 59.82%.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department encompasses Dodge, Washington, and Saunders Counties.

