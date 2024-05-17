Three Salvation Army boutique stores to close in Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Salvation Army announced it will be closing three store locations in Omaha and Lincoln.

The organization says the move is necessary due to declining store sales and the increased cost of doing business.

The thrift store near 25th and Dodge will close along with Sally's Select Boutique next door.

The Sally's location in Lincoln at 9th and M Street will also close.

All other locations will remain open, and the closings will not affect Salvation Army social service operations in any way. That includes the Council Bluffs Thrift Store, and starting June 1, donations made at the 25th & Dodge location will be routed to Council Bluffs.

31 store employees will be affected by the closures. The Salvation Army says they will work to transfer them into other open positions.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.