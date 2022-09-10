Three Sarpy County offices set to open in a new location Monday

Three Sarpy County offices — including Community Corrections, Human Resources and Human Services — are set to open in a new location starting Monday, according to the county's board of commissioners.

The offices will move into the Sarpy County Courthouse at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion. All three offices will be located on the second floor of the building.

Adult and juvenile community service will be included in the move.

“Residents can continue to expect great service from these county offices, just at a new location,” said Don Kelly, chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

The moves are part of Sarpy County's yearslong plan to improve the courthouse campus at 84th St and Hwy 370.

