Three Sarpy County smoke shops sell cannabis products above Nebraska THC limits

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating after cannabis products at three local smoke shops tested above the legal limit for THC, which is the active ingredient in cannabis.

Here's what we know:

According to a press release from Sarpy County Sheriff Jefferey L. Davis, several months ago, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office received information that some products sold in three stores: two “Cannabis Factory”; and one “Fifty Shades of Green”, were more potent than the 0.3% THC content allowed by law.

As a result, several items were purchased by the narcotics unit and sent to the lab for testing, said Davis in a press release. Some of these products tested well above the legal limit. The information was shared with other law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.

Authorities said there is a Cannabis Factory shop in Gretna and another one in Bellevue and the Fifty Shades of Green location is in Papillion.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has worked together with Papillion, Bellevue, Omaha, and Lincoln Police Departments, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Sarpy County and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

The number one issue that all of us agree on is consumer protection, said Davis in a press release. The customers that are purchasing these products need to know that they could be purchasing items that are advertised as containing an amount of THC that is not a dose that will get them “high” or have any effect on their judgment or ability to operate a motor vehicle.

The legal allowable limit in the State of Nebraska for THC content is under ½ of 1%. Most products tested were above 5% THC and some items tested 15% THC.

As a result of these search warrants, several product lines and records were seized.

The prosecutors in several jurisdictions and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office will determine if any charges will be filed. Again, the authorities' main concern is consumer protection.

