Three separate shootings within 12 hours send several people to Omaha hospitals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police are searching for suspects after three shootings in 12 hours send seven people to the hospital, two with potentially critical injuries.

Officers were first called to the North Omaha transit center near 30th and Taylor just before 5 p.m. Sunday evening where they found one shooting victim.

Then around 9:20 p.m., they found another shooting victim near NHB Grocery at 33rd and Decatur.

Three other victims later showed up at the CHI-Creighton campus clinic.

Around 12:45 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 30th and Martin Avenue.

A short time later, two victims arrived at CHI Immanuel.

