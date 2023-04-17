Three-time Olympian Anthony Ervin makes stop in Sarpy County on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Young swimmers in Sarpy County got a chance to learn from one of the best ever as three-time Olympian Anthony Ervin visited the Sarpy County Swim Club.

His flight was a little delayed, but that didn't stop the event from happening on Sunday.

Ervin shared his expertise in everything from nutrition to training and racing strategy with the young swimmers.

“This is a big deal. I think maybe eight years ago we did an event like this and it was something that a lot of the kids that were around back then still remember. We try to do these things to give back to the families in our program. With COVID happening three years ago things like that were off the table so being able to do that today is a really good thing for our kids,” said Nick Baker, coach at Sarpy County Swim Club.

Ervin is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, winning his first gold at 19 and his second 19 years later at age 35.

That makes him the oldest Olympic champion in swimming ever.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.