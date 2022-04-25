Three to join the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2022

Leaders of a construction company, a private equity firm and a manufacturer of animal health products are to be inducted May 2 into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame.

The three are Mike McCarthy of McCarthy Capital of Omaha; John Sampson of Sampson Construction of Lincoln; and Gloria Thesenvitz of Nova-Tech Inc. of Grand Island.

They will join about 120 others who have been inducted into the hall established in 1992 by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Business. Honorees are chosen for their work in growing businesses that make a mark on Nebraska’s economy and quality of life.

“Our three inductees are leaders in their industries and great examples for our students and other entrepreneurs who want to lead the future of business,” said Kathy Farrell of UNL.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber, the largest statewide business association, said this year’s inductees have the drive and vision that have “brought about game-changing opportunities in both their communities and quality of life for others.”

Candidates are nominated by individuals from the business community, business associations and academia.

McCarthy founded the private equity firm that bears his name in 1986. He has served on nonprofit boards including the Omaha Community Foundation, Creighton University and Omaha Zoological Society. He currently chairs the Heritage Services board and is on others including Peter Kiewit Sons and Union Pacific Corp.

Sampson has been president and CEO of the construction company since 1995. Under his leadership, the business has completed more than $3 billion in commercial building projects in an eight-state area that includes Nebraska. He manages the firm’s resources at its five locations and has built relationships with community leaders.

Thesenvitz is founder and board chair for Nova-Tech, which provides products to the animal health industry in the U.S. and Canada. She is an advocate for education, jobs, women entrepreneurs and rural Nebraska and is the recipient of the Governor’s Bioscience Award and the Grand Island Independent’s Woman of the Year in 2017.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.