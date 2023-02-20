"Through wars, civil unrest, COVID we are still here" Omaha Star newspaper marks 85 years in business

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — When you talk about the Omaha Star, the conversation has to start with founder Mildred Brown.

"She saw the opportunity for good news and she started The Omaha Star based on the good news, that was in 1938," said Terri Sanders, publisher of The Omaha Star.

The paper has always been in North Omaha, moving to its current location on North 24th Street around 1940.

Then, Omaha had ten Black newspapers, including the Star. It's the only one that's stood the test of time.

"Through wars, through civil unrest, through COVID we are still here," Sanders said.

The Omaha Star is not only in print form today but there's also a Facebook page and even a TikTok.

Sanders is determined to keep the legacy of Brown and the paper she started alive by looking to the next generation of journalists.

The Omaha Star runs a program to train young journalists, giving them the skills needed to gain a better understanding of the profession.

Eight and a half decades of sharing stories relevant to the black community and it's never missed a publication.

Sanders credits the paper's motto which reads: "Dedicated to the service of the people that no good cause shall lack a champion ..."

"That's (what) the Omaha Star is, a champion of the people," Sanders said.

