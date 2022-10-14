Throwback Arcade Lounge liquor license in limbo, Omaha City Council to decide whether to investigate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After what a city lawyer calls “a pattern of assaults and disturbances,” an Omaha downtown bar’s liquor license is in limbo.

The Omaha City Council will determine Tuesday on whether to investigate the Throwback Arcade Lounge.

Ryan Wiesen, an attorney for the city, states in council documents there have been assaults and fights in and around the bar on 14th and Howard Streets, while also stating there has been frequent public urination and over-serving of customers.

Wiesen said bar management has been in the council’s law committee to address some of these concerns, but problems continue to happen.

If the council passes the resolution on Tuesday, the bar management will fill out a long-form application and then they’ll come back to the city council later, which will decide if the liquor license will be renewed or not.

A similar process occurred in 2021 for The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill in West Omaha. Its owner, Chad McMahon, eventually sold the bar in order for it to continue to keep its license.

