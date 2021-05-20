Thursday developments in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s day four of the search for missing 11-year-old, Ryan Larsen. On Wednesday, the FBI joined the search.

Authorities would like us to know Ryan is 5'8, 125 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Also, it’s important to note that Ryan has autism and he does need seizure medication.

An expert from the "National Center for Missing and Exploited Children" was on the scene. Jonathan Stewart is a retired U.S. Marshall and criminal investigator. He was with Team Adam Consultants (TAC) and brings in-depth field experience to help find Ryan.

"We can assist local law enforcement with search and rescue management, technical support, investigation strategies. That's what I just spoke to, and equipment or resources, so those are some of the things the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can provide," said Stewart.

TAC brings other critical resources to searches like this including help for families when requested such as stress management resources, personal assistance and family advocacy services.

Remember, if you see Ryan call 911. If you have any information that can help investigators including doorbell or surveillance video, please call La Vista police or the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

La Vista Police Department: (402) 331-1353

Bellevue Police Department: (402) 293-3100

Papillion Police Department: (402) 597-2035

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office: (402) 593-2288

Nebraska State Patrol: (402) 331-3333

Omaha Police Department: (402) 444-5600

