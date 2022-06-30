OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you aren't happy with the valuation of your house and property, you're up against a deadline.

Thursday is the deadline to file a valuation protest.

Those valuations are used to calculate property tax payments.

If you think your assessment is too low or too high, you need to file a paper protest form or an online form with your county by the end of the workday.

Thursday is also the deadline to apply for a homestead exemption.

See a full press release from Douglas County Clerk Daniel Esch below.

"Every year, from June 1 – 30, counties in Nebraska can accept real property valuation protests. Anyone who believes a real property is assessed for more or less than its market value, and/or is assessed at a value more or less than similar properties, may submit a real property valuation protest to the Board of Equalization (BOE).

You can file a protest online or you may fill out a paper protest form and submit the protest via mail/hand-delivery. You may include supporting documentation with your protest.

- Protests submitted by mail must be postmarked by June 30, 2022.- Hand-delivered protests must be submitted by 6:00 PM CST on June 30, 2022.- Protests filed online must be submitted by 11:59 PM CST on June 30, 2022.

For more information on the protest process, go to the Board of Equalization website.

Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions about protesting. I’m happy to help.

Homestead Exemption Applications are being accepted until June 30, 2022

Douglas County homeowners who are seniors (65 years or older), disabled individuals, and/or veterans with 100% service-related disabilities (or their widows/widowers) might qualify for a homestead exemption, which is a property tax relief program offered in the State of Nebraska.

A Homestead Exemption Application for 2022 must be filed with the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds by June 30, 2022. For more information, go to the Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds’ Office Homestead Exemptions web page or call (402) 444-7060 ext. 2. The State of Nebraska provides an information guide, as well."

