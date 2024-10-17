Thursday marks the first annual Nebraska Missing Persons Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday marks the first official Nebraska Missing Persons Day. A day advocates said they’ve waited for, for years.

Families filled the First Christian Church in Lincoln, Thursday. They all have one painful thing in common, one of their loved ones is missing.

"My sister Gina was the most talented person I've ever met," said Jannel Rap, Gina's sister.

Rap worked to make Nebraska Missing Persons Day a reality to honor Bos. She went missing on Oct. 17, 2000, after a musical performance at a Lincoln pub. The next morning, her car was located across the street with the trunk slightly open and her guitar inside.

"Gina's disappearance can light the way for other families," said Rap. "It can help them gain awareness. It can help them connect. It can make a difference in Nebraska and even beyond its borders."

Rhea Barfield's cousin, Tyler Goodrich, has been missing for almost a year after he left his Lincoln home following a disagreement. To Barfield, this day is an opportunity to make sure Tyler is remembered.

"Tyler would give the shirt off his back for absolutely anybody. He was an amazing brother, he was an amazing son, he is an incredible father," said Barfield.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to recognize each Oct.17 as missing persons day. All families here want the same thing, their loved ones home safely. Rap urges people to keep the word out about missing people, by different methods like social media.

"You never know. Your share could end up in front of the right eyes," she said.

Rap said she plans to get more people involved next year, hoping to keep spreading the word about their loved ones.

