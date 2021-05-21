Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tickets for Garth Brooks' concert at Memorial Stadium go on sale Friday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks attends the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 09:15:49-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Garth Brooks' August concert at Memorial Stadium.

There will be in-the-round seating and each all-inclusive ticket costs $94.95 with a limit of 8-tickets per purchase.

To buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster's website, call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) or go through the Ticketmaster app.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, May 21.

The performance is set for August 14 at 7 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018