Tickets for Garth Brooks' concert at Memorial Stadium go on sale Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Garth Brooks' August concert at Memorial Stadium.

There will be in-the-round seating and each all-inclusive ticket costs $94.95 with a limit of 8-tickets per purchase.

To buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster's website, call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster (1-877-654-2784) or go through the Ticketmaster app.

There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, May 21.

The performance is set for August 14 at 7 p.m.

