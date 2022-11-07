Tickets go on sale Monday morning for Bud Crawford boxing match in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets go on sale Monday for a pay-per-view fight featuring an Omaha native set for next month.

Boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford will take on David Avanesyan in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.

Crawford has been the WBO welterweight champ since 2018 and has made five title defenses.

The upcoming match is set for Dec. 10.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

