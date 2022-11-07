Watch Now
Tickets go on sale Monday morning for Bud Crawford boxing match in Omaha

terence Crawford Boxing
Chase Stevens/AP
Terence Crawford poses for photographers after defeating Shawn Porter by TKO in a welterweight title boxing match Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 7:37 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 08:39:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets go on sale Monday for a pay-per-view fight featuring an Omaha native set for next month.

Boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford will take on David Avanesyan in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.

Crawford has been the WBO welterweight champ since 2018 and has made five title defenses.

The upcoming match is set for Dec. 10.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

