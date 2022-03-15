Tickets now on sale for Guns 'n' Hoses, charity boxing match between Omaha Police and Omaha Fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tickets are now on sale for Guns 'n' Hoses 2022, a charity boxing tournament hosted by the Omaha Police Officer's Association and the Omaha Professional Firefighter's Association.

During the event, Omaha Police and Omaha Firefighters will face off in the boxing ring. Proceeds go to Shop with a Cop, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and the Nebraska Center for Workforce Development and Education.

“We hope everyone will come out to support our first responders during this exciting event that raises money for local charities,” said Anthony Conner, OPOA President and Trevor Towey, IAFF Local 385 President. “Together, these programs and organizations are making a difference and helping many individuals living in our community.”

The event takes place on Saturday, May 7 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here. Suites and tables are also available.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, email eschmeits@uwmidlands.org.

KMTV is a proud sponsor of this event.

