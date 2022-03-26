Tickets still available for Bluebarn Theatre's King Lear shows

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — King Lear, one of William Shakespeare’s most popular tragedies, opened at the Bluebarn Theatre Thursday night for a three-week run.

The play is an intimate look at the life of an aging monarch who chooses to divide his kingdom between his three daughters.

This decision brings disaster and chaos to the realm, making for a story of power, love, and madness.

Director Jill Anderson says the play expands on the human experience and has themes that anyone can relate to.

“The feel of it is very much Game of Thrones because the different characters are vying for control and supremacy. And so it’s this dog-eat-dog world of conflict and deception. It’s really quite an amazing story," said Anderson.

You can find tickets online here.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required for attendance.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.