Tickets to Pitch Black finale event available now

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Midlands African Chamber, Inc., announced that tickets are now on sale for its “Pitch Black Finale Event,” which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6737 Frances St., Omaha, NE, 68106.

Pitch Black is a business competition that features local business owners and start-ups who are competing for a chance to win $10,000. Local and national speakers will share their entrepreneurial journeys at the event.

Pre-sale tickets start at $40 for members, and $50 for non-members until August 15, when those prices will increase. Get your tickets by visiting wepitchblack.com.

