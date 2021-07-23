Watch
Tickets to Pitch Black finale event available now

KMTV 3 News Now are pleased to sponsor this competition
KMTV
Pitch Black Screenshot
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:23:30-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Midlands African Chamber, Inc., announced that tickets are now on sale for its “Pitch Black Finale Event,” which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 6737 Frances St., Omaha, NE, 68106.

Pitch Black is a business competition that features local business owners and start-ups who are competing for a chance to win $10,000. Local and national speakers will share their entrepreneurial journeys at the event.

Pre-sale tickets start at $40 for members, and $50 for non-members until August 15, when those prices will increase. Get your tickets by visiting wepitchblack.com.

