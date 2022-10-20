Watch Now
Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale

A popular Omaha restaurant has reopened after a months-long closure
Posted at 1:56 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 14:56:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved Omaha restaurant, Time Out Foods, as a turnkey operation. It comes as a package deal for all three lots, two buildings, the inventory, and its chicken recipe.

Time Out is a staple in the North Omaha area, serving its famous fried chicken to Omaha residents for 50 years.

In 2020, we covered its reopening celebration after the first few months of the pandemic.

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018