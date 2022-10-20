Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved Omaha restaurant, Time Out Foods, as a turnkey operation. It comes as a package deal for all three lots, two buildings, the inventory, and its chicken recipe.

Time Out is a staple in the North Omaha area, serving its famous fried chicken to Omaha residents for 50 years.

In 2020, we covered its reopening celebration after the first few months of the pandemic.

