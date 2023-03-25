Time running out to apply for rebates for installing reverse osmosis systems

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraskans with high nitrate levels in private wells have until March 31 to apply for rebates to help with the installation of reverse osmosis systems to clean up drinking water.

State rebates of up to $4,000 are available to owners of private wells with drinking water test levels above 10 parts per million (ppm) of nitrate, the level deemed hazardous to humans.

The rebate program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, was funded through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. It was authorized last year by the Nebraska Legislature. Applicants must ensure that their well is registered with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. They also must submit water quality data from the State laboratory. Tests can be dated no earlier than January 1, 2022. Applications must also submit a cost estimate from a qualified plumber or installer. NDEE will disperse approved rebates after successful installation of a reverse osmosis system and demonstration, via a water test, of effective removal of nitrate to a level below 10 ppm. Requirements and application forms for the Reverse Osmosis Rebate Program can be found on NDEE’s website at http://dee.ne.gov/Publica.nsf/pages/22- 051. Inquiries can also be made to NDEE State Revolving Fund Section Supervisor Steve McNulty at steve.mcnulty@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4200.

