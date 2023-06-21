Tips for protesting your property valuation in Nebraska and lowering your tax bill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in Douglas County, you're probably hearing complaints from homeowners about their new, higher property valuation.

Some of them may be planning to fight it: the more your valuation, the more you pay in property taxes.

If you do fight it, it's best to go in with documentation to support a specific argument, Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch and a local real estate agent told 3 News Now.

There are two types of arguments you could make, said Tom Simmons, an Omaha real estate broker with Better Homes and Gardens.

First, and most intuitive, Simmons says, is the "valuation argument." Simply put, it's when you don't think your valuation is an accurate representation of what you could sell it for.

You can submit a recent appraisal or sale information, or photos or estimates to support repairs needed, for instance.

The next argument, Simmons says, is more complicated: the "equalization argument." This requires comparing your home to similar homes, so that your valuation is fair compared to others. He said a real estate agent may be able and willing to help. Esch suggests using the assessor's website as a tool to find similar properties and information.

"Whatever information you have that you feel helps support an argument for a different valuation, I would encourage you to include that with your protest," Esch said.

He said meeting with a referee personally, or over the phone may help, but Esch believes the most important thing is submitting supporting documentation.

So far this year, Douglas County has seen 2,275 protests filed, Esch said. That's a big number 10 days out of the deadline, he said. The county could reach more than 7,000, he said, given the rate they are received in a typical year. That would top 2017 and 2020 when Douglas County saw more than 6,500 protests.

The deadline for all Nebraskans is June 30. Information for Douglas County is at BoardOfEqualization.org, or from your county's Board of Equalization.

A temporary Board of Equalization space is set up at the Omaha-Douglas Civic Center, where people can visit to file in person between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

