Tips to avoid a heart attack while shoveling snow ahead of upcoming winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we prepare for snowy weather this week, it's important to keep in mind that the combination of the cold and hard work clearing your drive or sidewalk can stress the heart and even cause a heart attack, especially when it's a heavy snow.

"If you are having chest pains, chest discomfort, or pain in other areas of your upper body, or if you start having shortness of breath or nausea or break out in a sweat. These are all signs you are having a heart attack and you need to take action," said Amy Roberts with the American Heart Association.

Before shoveling, avoid eating a big meal or drinking alcohol, take breaks and if you start to feel any of these symptoms, stop immediately.

Remember to push the snow off your drive instead of lifting it to lessen the strain on your heart.

