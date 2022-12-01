'Tis the season to be jolly with these local and affordable events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Be merry and bright while celebrating the holiday season with these local and affordable events this weekend.
Wahoo Winterfest
Dec. 2: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saunders County Fairgrounds
635 East 1st Street
Wahoo, Nebraska 68066
Free
Featuring vendors, live music, food and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Victorian Christmas on Main
Dec. 3: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Historic Downtown Plattsmouth
North 4th and Main Street
Free
Featuring vendors, a tree lighting, and Santa.
For more information visit: historicdowntownplattsmouth.com.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Show
Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Admission is $6 and Children 10 and younger are free.
Featuring over 200 exhibitors selling art, crafts, and baked goods.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Holiday Market 2022
Dec. 3: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
North Omaha Music and Arts
2510 North 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68110
Free
Featuring live music, local vendors, kids' activities, hot refreshments, snacks and Santa.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Physicians Mutual Holiday Market
Dec. 3: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Aksarben Village
67th Street and Mercy Road
Free
Featuring vendors and a visit from Santa on Sunday.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com.
Holly Days at the Riverfront
Dec. 3: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Free
Featuring music, food, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com.
Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas
Dec. 3: 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4: 4 p.m.
Holland Performing Arts Center
1200 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Tickets are $20
Featuring performances by Omaha's own Grammy Award-nominated Salem Concert Choir, Ted Winn, Sheri Jones-Moffet, G. Thomas Allen and many more.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com.
Elkhorn Tree lighting
Dec. 4: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Olde Towne Elkhorn
Corby and North Main Street
Free
Featuring Santa, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
