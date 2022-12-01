Watch Now
'Tis the season to be jolly with these local and affordable events

The Holland Center For the Performing Arts is seen in downtown Omaha, Nebraska on March 1, 2022.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 14:53:27-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Be merry and bright while celebrating the holiday season with these local and affordable events this weekend.

Wahoo Winterfest
Dec. 2: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saunders County Fairgrounds
635 East 1st Street
Wahoo, Nebraska 68066
Free
Featuring vendors, live music, food and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Victorian Christmas on Main
Dec. 3: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Historic Downtown Plattsmouth
North 4th and Main Street
Free
Featuring vendors, a tree lighting, and Santa.
For more information visit: historicdowntownplattsmouth.com.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Show
Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mid-America Center
1 Arena Way
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Admission is $6 and Children 10 and younger are free.
Featuring over 200 exhibitors selling art, crafts, and baked goods.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Market 2022
Dec. 3: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
North Omaha Music and Arts
2510 North 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68110
Free
Featuring live music, local vendors, kids' activities, hot refreshments, snacks and Santa.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Physicians Mutual Holiday Market
Dec. 3: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Aksarben Village
67th Street and Mercy Road
Free
Featuring vendors and a visit from Santa on Sunday.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com.

Holly Days at the Riverfront
Dec. 3: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Free
Featuring music, food, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas
Dec. 3: 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4: 4 p.m.
Holland Performing Arts Center
1200 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Tickets are $20
Featuring performances by Omaha's own Grammy Award-nominated Salem Concert Choir, Ted Winn, Sheri Jones-Moffet, G. Thomas Allen and many more.
For more information visit: ticketomaha.com.

Elkhorn Tree lighting
Dec. 4: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Olde Towne Elkhorn
Corby and North Main Street
Free
Featuring Santa, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

