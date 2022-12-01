'Tis the season to be jolly with these local and affordable events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Be merry and bright while celebrating the holiday season with these local and affordable events this weekend.

Wahoo Winterfest

Dec. 2: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saunders County Fairgrounds

635 East 1st Street

Wahoo, Nebraska 68066

Free

Featuring vendors, live music, food and photo ops with Santa and the Grinch.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Victorian Christmas on Main

Dec. 3: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Historic Downtown Plattsmouth

North 4th and Main Street

Free

Featuring vendors, a tree lighting, and Santa.

For more information visit: historicdowntownplattsmouth.com.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Show

Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mid-America Center

1 Arena Way

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501

Admission is $6 and Children 10 and younger are free.

Featuring over 200 exhibitors selling art, crafts, and baked goods.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Market 2022

Dec. 3: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

North Omaha Music and Arts

2510 North 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68110

Free

Featuring live music, local vendors, kids' activities, hot refreshments, snacks and Santa.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Physicians Mutual Holiday Market

Dec. 3: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 4: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Aksarben Village

67th Street and Mercy Road

Free

Featuring vendors and a visit from Santa on Sunday.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com.

Holly Days at the Riverfront

Dec. 3: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Free

Featuring music, food, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com.

Joyful Noise: A Gospel Christmas

Dec. 3: 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 4: 4 p.m.

Holland Performing Arts Center

1200 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Tickets are $20

Featuring performances by Omaha's own Grammy Award-nominated Salem Concert Choir, Ted Winn, Sheri Jones-Moffet, G. Thomas Allen and many more.

For more information visit: ticketomaha.com.

Elkhorn Tree lighting

Dec. 4: 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Olde Towne Elkhorn

Corby and North Main Street

Free

Featuring Santa, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

