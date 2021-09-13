To fight like Aubrey: Western Iowa communities rally to support little girl with B-Cell Lymphoma

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - On Sept. 5, Nick and Amber Greiner got the call no parent ever wants to hear. Their sweet little girl has Stage 3 B-Cell Lymphoma.

"Getting to know that little girl and her siblings and seeing Nick and Amber now, it just breaks your heart that anything this terrible can happen to somebody so innocent," family friend Emma Nenneman said.

The cancer is in her spine and one of her leg bones. Tori Bruno is Nick's cousin and a photographer, and she is choosing to spread hope by organizing photography sessions only asking for one thing in return: donations to raise money for Aubrey's treatment.

"Pictures are my life, I document everything day-to-day and I feel like it's always good for families to have those photos. Days go fast, and things can happen in the blink of an eye," Bruno said.

For Bruno, art is imitating life. She hopes families take advantage of this opportunity, not only for themselves but to give life to Aubrey's story.

"Having those photos to look back on and really have those memories with, mean the world," Bruno said.

Nenneman is helping organize a benefit to help cover the costs.

"I feel like they would be the first ones to start this for any of their friends, you know if they found out, roles reversed, they would be helping, doing anything they could," Nenneman said.

Ultimately, Bruno says there are big lessons. She's learned about love - from community, friends, and family.

"It just reminds me how important it is to have family and stay close with family, and encourage, and hug your people," Bruno said.

Aubrey has undergone her first round of chemo. To sign up for a session, click here.

