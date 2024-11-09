'To me, that's a lack of safety:' Concerns over students and voters inside schools on Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many schools throughout Douglas County were used as polling places on Election Day. We're following on this story after we saw a social media post that expressed safety concerns about having both students and voters inside schools.

After seeing several social media posts questioning why some schools in Douglas County were open on Election Day, KMTV decided to look into the issue.

Elkhorn Public Schools had school on Election Day and were also used as polling places. EPS staff were not available for an interview but said in a statement that a specific security plan was created and utilized to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and community members.

We connected with EPS parent Megan Bartlett, who said she wishes things were done differently.

"To me, that's a lack of safety, for the kids, to have a bunch of strangers in the school voting," said Bartlett.

KMTV reached out to other school districts in Douglas County. Omaha Public Schools were closed on Election Day as more than 25 schools were utilized as polling sites. Ralston Public Schools used one elementary school and their administration building as a polling site.

At the elementary school, Superintendent Jason Buckingham said the gym was used as a polling place and had a secure entrance and exit that was away from students.

"We had a resource officer or an officer from the Ralston Police Department stationed during the entirety of the school hours that day. We felt that we were very secure," said Buckingham.

The Ralston superintendent told KMTV no issues were reported.

For Elkhorn parent Bartlett, she hopes there can be a change next election.

"I would like this not repeated," she said.

