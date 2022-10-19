Watch Now
Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City

Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 17:27:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.

Police took to social media Wednesday afternoon outlining the number of cases, describing the crisis as “getting worse.”

In addition to the four deaths, police say they have been called to other deadly overdoses that are under investigation as being connected to fentanyl. They’ve investigated 17 other overdoses that haven’t been deadly.

KCPD is warning residents that drug dealers are now mixing highly-addictive fentanyl in fake pills of oxycodone, Xanax and Aderall.

KCPD says that they have regularly seen fentanyl mixed with other dangerous drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin but they have seen an increase of fentanyl in fake pills, including in their biggest drug raid of the year, where they seized 41,000 pills and on multiple occasions, they seized fentanyl in brick/kilogram form.

Earlier this month, KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis detailed the fentanyl crisis in this 360 story with several different perspectives.

The department recommends talking to loved ones about dangers of these drugs to prevent accidental overdoses and poisonings.

