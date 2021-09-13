Together Inc. of Metropolitan Omaha opens new food pantry in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from Together Inc. Of Metropolitan Omaha, a new resource was made available to families Council Bluffs trying to make ends meet.

Together announced the opening of a new food pantry at 3415 West Broadway Avenue, Suite B.

Mike Hornacek, President and CEO of Together commented, “There has been discussions for several years with community leaders in Council Bluffs about the need for a food pantry of our size and approach to directly serve the Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie areas. Thanks to the incredible leadership of the community and generous resources, we were able to make this happen when the timing could not be more important. This speaks volumes to the commitment of the community to those in need and we are pleased to be part of this effort.”

Initially, the pantry will be open:

Mon 1p-5p

Tues 3p-7p

Wed 1p-5p

Thurs 3p-7p

Fri 1p-5p

