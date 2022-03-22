Together Omaha provides temporary home for those 65 and older at repurposed hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Together Omaha saw a need for some of our most vulnerable neighbors and has come up with a unique solution.

In December they purchased an old hotel and turned it into a non-congregant, emergency shelter. Their goal is to offer temporary housing for those 65 and up with medical needs.

"When you’re getting released from the hospital for example and you have no place to go, a normal shelter environment or living in your car is simply not acceptable," said Mike Hornacek, president and CEO of Together Omaha.

Hornacek said those with medical needs, like those starting chemo, often can't stay in a congregant shelter because of the risk it poses.

Since December they’ve renovated 26 rooms, all of which are full. One guest comes from the Flora Apartments that were shut down in January after being declared unlivable by the city.

"When we actually moved everyone out of the Flora Apartments. They actually were in the hospital," Hornacek said. "So when they were ready to be discharged. They obviously had no place to go and this was the most appropriate place.”

Eventually, they hope to have 58 rooms available for guests. And just like a hotel, Together hopes guests will only stay for a short time. Case managers work to find more permanent solutions for those who stay at the shelter.

"For a really long time our community really has lacked a resource to be able to provide support for individuals with those types of needs and that need that kind of care," Hornacek said.

Together does not want to disclose the location of the hotel to protect the privacy and safety of any guest who may find shelter there.

