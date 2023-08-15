Top Flight Fitness gives local adults a fighting chance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In Treven Coleman’s fitness class, the expectation is 110% effort.

Coleman owns Top Flight Fitness and holds classes at Terrance "Bud" Crawford’s B&B Sports Academy in North Omaha. The former boxer’s workouts are not for the weak.

“I just loved the atmosphere of working out,” said Coleman. “I knew that the community needed it as well.”

He’s sharing his passion to get others excited about embracing a healthier lifestyle.

“I had friends who were young taking high blood pressure medicine and things of that nature so I just felt it was a necessity for us to have fitness inside of our community,” said Coleman.

Coleman pulls no punches.

“My philosophy is break them down and build them up,” he said. “We put them in an environment that’s challenging for them.”

His intensity doesn’t keep people away.

"This is a place that you want to show up to,” said Jakkar Starks, a participant. “You almost hate to leave.”

People from across North Omaha and beyond come to Coleman’s class. His focus isn’t just on physical appearance, it’s about bringing the community together and getting them in touch with their body and mind.

“We need more places like this that are focusing on your mind and focusing on your thoughts because your mind is so powerful and connects to your body,” said Mikahla Russell, another participant.

Coleman is currently looking for people to take his upcoming fitness training camp. It runs from September 5 to October 27, registration starts August 27th. More information can be found at Top Flight Fitness’ website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.