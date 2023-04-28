Topgolf Omaha isn't going anywhere but the land it sits on is for sale

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There were reports that Topgolf, the driving range and entertainment venue on North 102nd Street, was for sale.

3 News Now reached out to Woodsonia Real Estate, which was involved in the development of Topgolf. Mitch Hohlen, a project manager with Woodsonia clarified that Topgolf is not for sale, but the real estate it occupies is for sale. This is akin to a strip mall being for sale, but the businesses that occupy the mall don't change hands — they just get a new landlord.

In short, Topgolf isn't going anywhere.

